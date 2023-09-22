Sustainability: A new business imperative
At a recent FM Green Economy Conference, industry leaders explored how the green economy is transforming corporate strategies
The era of businesses simply prioritising the bottom line and focusing solely on increasing profitability is long gone. Today, beyond making profits, businesses not only have to incorporate the principles and ethics of being good corporate citizens that add value to society, but also need to make considerations about conducting business sustainably.
Sustainability speaks to thinking about the longevity of a business not just in relation to the consistency of its earnings, but also in relation to the environmental impact of doing business. Ensuring long-term profitability means that business strategy should also focus on investing in the protection and preservation of the environment which provides inputs, contains the infrastructure used in production, and hosts communities and markets for the products and services offered by businesses.
At the recent FM Green Economy Conference — brought to you by Schneider Electric in partnership with Mulilo, Siemens Energy SA, Sanlam Investments, Kyocera, the Energy and Water Seta, and Lesedi — companies committed to environmental sustainability and to realising a greener future, and discussed practical steps businesses can take to become eco-conscious.
Practical steps to sustainability
The first step is to have a plan. “No company strategy can go without planning for green and the environment ... Like good corporate governance, we should see sustainability as an integrated part of doing business,” said Devan Pillay, cluster president, Anglophone Africa for Schneider Electric.
Pillay added that companies can simply start by reviewing their power consumption; by developing a consciousness about high consumption, businesses can begin to consider and implement interventions to decrease their energy footprint. Changing behaviour around energy consumption can assist companies to integrate greening practices to become more competitive by decreasing their costs.
Robyn Vilakazi, CFO at the Energy and Water Seta, reiterated that greening is not a “nice to have”. In the prevailing global economic climate, companies need to shift from seeing the green economy as a prohibiter of growth and profitability, but rather as imperative to their survival, to job creation, and to SA’s prosperity.
Among the opportunities presented by an increased commitment to a green economy are re-use and recycling. Fergus Slattery, director of CF Africa, while using the example of the recycling of e-waste, emphasised that companies need to think about how they could make their products reusable by using recyclable inputs in their production processes and in their end products.
Recycling is crucial, as it decreases the demand for raw materials. Slattery also highlighted the opportunity to expand the job creation potential of recycling, which is already being demonstrated in the informal sector, where the waste products of independent waste pickers are processed by larger collectors and fed into the recycling ecosystem.
For companies that are looking to attract large investors, developing eco-conscious business strategies is even more important, because environmental sustainability is increasingly becoming a requirement to qualify for funding.
According to Teboho Makhabane, head of ESG and impact at Sanlam Investments, some funders have a strict greening mandate and companies need to demonstrate clearly how they are ticking the greening boxes.
Going green and its social impact
While the two panels spoke positively about the imperative to go green, some panellists underscored the existing tension between going green and its social impact.
As a country, we have already committed to a just energy transition. A just transition should be equitable and inclusive, and this speaks to how the dividends of the transition will be distributed — that is, who will benefit and who will lose. Ajay Lalla, project development specialist at Lesedi, contended that SA has paid lip service to the just transition, because we are failing on indicators such as gender equality.
Stuart MacWilliam, head of strategy and M&A at Mulilo, submitted that the transition need not be presented as a zero-sum game. The nature of a transition is that it is a change over time.
“We need to have the right conversation for the period that we find ourselves in now,” he said. Agreeing with this perspective, Thabo Molekoa, MD of Siemens Energy SA, said we need to focus on progress rather than perfection, and that the process of adding green energy into the grid needs to be incremental.
Too often, the conversation on the just transition focuses only on the generation of power. Xolisa Dhlamini, head of sustainability operations and impact at Sanlam Investment, cautioned that companies and funders need to take a holistic view. “Funding allocators are not looking at the entire value chain; there is too much focus on generation and not on transmission and distribution and this is important for justice,” he said.
The green economy is a reality for which companies, governments and educational institutions need to plan. And while the conversation on the just transition usually highlights its benefits, it needs to also consider the impact of renewable energy on communities and more focus needs to be placed on understanding the knock-on effects of its use, because it is not all positive.
