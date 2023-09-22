Sustainability: A new business imperative

The era of businesses simply prioritising the bottom line and focusing solely on increasing profitability is long gone. Today, beyond making profits, businesses not only have to incorporate the principles and ethics of being good corporate citizens that add value to society, but also need to make considerations about conducting business sustainably.

Sustainability speaks to thinking about the longevity of a business not just in relation to the consistency of its earnings, but also in relation to the environmental impact of doing business. Ensuring long-term profitability means that business strategy should also focus on investing in the protection and preservation of the environment which provides inputs, contains the infrastructure used in production, and hosts communities and markets for the products and services offered by businesses.

At the recent FM Green Economy Conference — brought to you by Schneider Electric in partnership with Mulilo, Siemens Energy SA, Sanlam Investments, Kyocera, the Energy and Water Seta, and Lesedi — companies committed to environmental sustainability and to realising a greener future, and discussed practical steps businesses can take to become eco-conscious.

Practical steps to sustainability

The first step is to have a plan. “No company strategy can go without planning for green and the environment ... Like good corporate governance, we should see sustainability as an integrated part of doing business,” said Devan Pillay, cluster president, Anglophone Africa for Schneider Electric.

Pillay added that companies can simply start by reviewing their power consumption; by developing a consciousness about high consumption, businesses can begin to consider and implement interventions to decrease their energy footprint. Changing behaviour around energy consumption can assist companies to integrate greening practices to become more competitive by decreasing their costs.