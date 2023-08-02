Economy

PODCAST | Is raising rates the best tool to lower local inflation?

PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains what is needed to manage the different causes of inflation

02 August 2023 - 12:01
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Most central banks around the world have steadily increased their interest rates in the past year to combat inflation levels caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the only monetary policy tool central banks can use to control demand-side inflation. However, countries like SA have a supply-side inflation challenge which is difficult to manage with increasing interest rates. 

In this podcast PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask explains the difference between demand- and supply-side inflation and the tools needed to manage the different causes of inflation.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth. 

PODCAST | Is a Brics currency a viable option?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains why its unlikely the US dollar will be dethroned as a reserve currency any time soon
Economy
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | How have high interest rates affected financial markets?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, discusses the recent collapse of US banks and if SA has been affected
Companies
2 months ago

PODCAST | Rising government debt: Should we be worried?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, discusses this global trend and compares SA’s debt levels with the rest of the world
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
July new-car sales in mixed performance
Economy
2.
Manufacturing activity falls to levels last seen ...
Economy
3.
June’s R3.54bn trade deficit is way below ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Is raising rates the best tool to lower ...
Economy
5.
Private sector credit increases at slowest pace ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.