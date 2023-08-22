WATCH: How Tshwane’s water is cleaned

How much water is in 16 Olympic-sized swimming pools? The same volume as what runs through Tshwane’s Rietvlei water treatment plant’s processes before it reaches household taps. Eunice Mokoena, a lead engineer at the facility, takes you on a tour via Bhekisisa’s TV team
22 August 2023 - 06:00 Mohale Moloi, Dylan Bush and Yolanda Mdzeke
Every day, the Rietvlei water treatment plant in Tshwane cleans enough water to fill 16 Olympic-sized swimming pools before it goes into household taps.
At the facility, Eunice Mokoena and her team put the water through a strict cleaning process to make it safe for people to use.
Bhekisisa’s TV team goes on a tour of this almost 90-year-old treatment plant to show you what it takes to prepare clean, safe drinking water.
