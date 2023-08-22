News & Fox

WATCH: How Tshwane’s water is cleaned

How much water is in 16 Olympic-sized swimming pools? The same volume as what runs through Tshwane’s Rietvlei water treatment plant’s processes before it reaches household taps. Eunice Mokoena, a lead engineer at the facility, takes you on a tour via Bhekisisa’s TV team

22 August 2023 - 06:00 Mohale Moloi, Dylan Bush and Yolanda Mdzeke
Picture: 123RF/maridav
  • Every day, the Rietvlei water treatment plant in Tshwane cleans enough water to fill 16 Olympic-sized swimming pools before it goes into household taps.

  • At the facility, Eunice Mokoena and her team put the water through a strict cleaning process to make it safe for people to use. 

  • Bhekisisa’s TV team goes on a tour of this almost 90-year-old treatment plant to show you what it takes to prepare clean, safe drinking water.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

