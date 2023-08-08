Amplats’s engine room has hobbled the mighty PGM producer, while prices for its goods have sunk. Hardly an auspicious start for its incoming CEO
Bhekisisa’s ‘Health Beat’ team takes you to Bophelong, a township south of Joburg, and shows you what dirty water does to people’s health
The Emfuleni local municipality needs over R600m to fix its failing wastewater system and stop it from polluting the Vaal River.
This sewage also spills onto the streets of Bophelong, a nearby township where activist Lawrence Majoro hopes he can help avoid a cholera outbreak.
Rand Water took over services from the municipality in 2021, but more than two years later environmental groups say little has changed, so they’ve gone to court.
Bhekisisa’s Health Beat team takes you into communities near the Vaal River and shows you how dirty water affects their health.
WATCH: Why this community is fed up with pollution in the Vaal River
