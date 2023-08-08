News & Fox

WATCH: Why this community is fed up with pollution in the Vaal River

Bhekisisa’s ‘Health Beat’ team takes you to Bophelong, a township south of Joburg, and shows you what dirty water does to people’s health

08 August 2023 - 07:00 Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Jessica Pitchford and Tshidiso Lechuba
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/The Times
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/The Times

  • The Emfuleni local municipality needs over R600m to fix its failing wastewater system and stop it from polluting the Vaal River.

  • This sewage also spills onto the streets of Bophelong, a nearby township where activist Lawrence Majoro hopes he can help avoid a cholera outbreak.

  • Rand Water took over services from the municipality in 2021, but more than two years later environmental groups say little has changed, so they’ve gone to court.

  • Bhekisisa’s Health Beat team takes you into communities near the Vaal River and shows you how dirty water affects their health.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

