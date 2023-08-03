The rot in African health care
A recent conference heard dire assessments of medical services in South Africa and the rest of the continent
03 August 2023 - 05:00
One in four of the outbound passengers on Africa’s two major airlines, Kenyan and Ethiopian, at any given time are “sick and headed for India or Dubai” to get proper health care.
That’s according to Prof Khama Rogo of Kenya, an obstetrician-gynaecologist and an authority on international health care, who chaired an advisory committee during the Board of Health-care Funders conference in Cape Town in May...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.