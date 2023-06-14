Lesaka's innovative solutions empower SA's SMEs to thrive

Lesaka Technologies, a champion of financial inclusion, is an expert when it comes to SA's informal market.

The company, listed on the Nasdaq and the JSE with a market cap of R4.5bn, is one of the largest technology-focused companies in SA.

Lesaka uses proprietary banking and payment technologies to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to small businesses, primarily in the informal sector, and to consumers — the majority of whom are grant beneficiaries and have largely been excluded from financial services.

More than 72,000 informal retail merchants use the group’s cash management solutions, bill payment technologies, value-added services, business funding and card acquiring solutions. These allow merchants to become a stand-alone financial hub, where their value-add products and services drive customer growth.

For consumers, Lesaka provides unsecured credit, transactional banking and microinsurance to 1.3-million customers through its EasyPay Everywhere brand.

“Lesaka aims to help merchants in the informal and township economy compete and grow their businesses. We work hard to help grant beneficiaries improve their lives and are devoted to understanding their needs and creating relevant and affordable products and distribution networks for them,” says Lesaka SA CEO Lincoln Mali.

“Competition to serve grant beneficiaries will change the grant payment space for the better and enable customers to choose their bank based on factors that matter to them such as service, products, price or convenience.”