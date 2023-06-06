The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
Health workers, this is your cheat sheet to detecting and treating cholera in your patients. Watch this video for details
Health workers in all clinics and hospitals should keep their eyes peeled for signs of cholera in their patients, according to the health department.
Not all people with cholera will experience nausea, but any child or adult who has watery diarrhoea could be infected and should be treated quickly.
This short video pulls together expert tips to help doctors and nurses detect the disease. You’ll also find tips for which medicines to use and which to avoid.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter
WATCH: How to diagnose and treat cholera
