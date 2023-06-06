News & Fox

WATCH: How to diagnose and treat cholera

Health workers, this is your cheat sheet to detecting and treating cholera in your patients. Watch this video for details

06 June 2023 - 07:00 Dylan Bush & Joan van Dyk
A 3D rendering of a colony of vibrio cholera seen by electron microscope. Picture: 123rf.com

  • Health workers in all clinics and hospitals should keep their eyes peeled for signs of cholera in their patients, according to the health department.

  • Not all people with cholera will experience nausea, but any child or adult who has watery diarrhoea could be infected and should be treated quickly. 

  • This short video pulls together expert tips to help doctors and nurses detect the disease. You’ll also find tips for which medicines to use and which to avoid.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter

ALSO READ:

‘We are confident it will be contained,’ Joe Phaahla says of cholera outbreak

The health department says it is ‘looking everywhere’ for the source of the SA cholera outbreak
National
5 days ago

South African water quality of a high standard, says Ramaphosa

The president emphasised government’s priority is to stop the spread of cholera and take remedial measures to safeguard human health
National
1 week ago

Hammanskraal cholera death toll hits 23

A total 229 patients had been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital by Saturday
National
1 week ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is the symptom not the disease

‘Old’ illnesses, controlled until now by modern sanitation and reliable healthcare systems, are on the rise
Opinion
1 week ago
