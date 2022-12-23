Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
It was the worst of times, it was the best of times — the overall new-vehicle market has confounded most predictions to outshine last year
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
The tourism sector in Mauritius has surpassed pre-Covid levels — and it’s not just due to South Africans fleeing blackouts and water shortages
Queen Elizabeth II declared 1992 to be her “annus horribilis” after personal and family disasters made it a year to forget. King Juan Carlos of Spain (2007) and Ghanaian-born UN secretary-general Kofi Annan (2004) had their own, while some world leaders named Covid-ravaged 2020 as the world’s annus horribilis.
Some of you may remember how, in 1992, one English newspaper headline mistakenly dropped an “n” from the first of the two words, thereby creating an expression that, South Africans might say, succinctly sums up some of our political leaders and their appointees...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID FURLONGER: What a year it’s been for the South African motor industry
It was the worst of times, it was the best of times — the overall new-vehicle market has confounded most predictions to outshine last year
Queen Elizabeth II declared 1992 to be her “annus horribilis” after personal and family disasters made it a year to forget. King Juan Carlos of Spain (2007) and Ghanaian-born UN secretary-general Kofi Annan (2004) had their own, while some world leaders named Covid-ravaged 2020 as the world’s annus horribilis.
Some of you may remember how, in 1992, one English newspaper headline mistakenly dropped an “n” from the first of the two words, thereby creating an expression that, South Africans might say, succinctly sums up some of our political leaders and their appointees...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.