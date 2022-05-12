News & Fox INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL On a wing and a prayer for OR Tambo’s fuel supply International airlines are praying that OR Tambo can fix its jet fuel crisis after floods disrupted logistics

The end of the SA Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) joint venture in Durban, followed by the cataclysmic flooding, have sparked a crisis for SA’s international air links and revealed the absence of a fuel-supply backup plan.

When Shell Refining SA and BP Southern Africa ended their participation in Sapref — SA’s biggest refinery — in March, few could have foreseen how this business decision and the weather on the coast would combine to affect the country’s busiest airport, OR Tambo. ..