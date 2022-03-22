Sale of Nutritional Holdings’ dry foods business falls through
Production facilities have to be recommissioned, but company appears not to be in control of the business
22 March 2022 - 21:04
Controversial penny stock Nutritional Holdings has released another update as it tries to comply with listing requirements, after almost being kicked off the JSE, with each update revealing yet another corporate governance failure and listing breach.
The company that once sold maize-based dry food to schools and was loss-making for years, has been suspended from trade — shareholders cannot buy or sell their shares, which were last valued at 25c after a consolidation of shares valued at 1c...
