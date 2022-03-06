Let the people zol, says soon-to-be-listed Cilo Cybin
Company CEO says apart from the legal CBD market, recreational use could send the cannabis industry sky high
06 March 2022 - 08:15
Cannabis company Cilo Cybin is gearing up for its debut on the JSE in May as it launches a range of its cannabidiol (CBD) products in retail stores and online.
Cilo Cybin has partnered with Arrie Nel Pharmacy Group, which has more than 90 pharmacies across the country, and with a number of doctors, to sell products including CBD oil and vapes that can help with insomnia and pain and provide other benefits, the company says. ..
