News & Fox

By the numbers | The price of fuel in 2021

16 November 2021 - 09:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Fundamental overhaul of fuel price is needed, says AA

Prices, now at a record, are increasing at a pace never seen before, says AA
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Record high petrol prices and SA’s economy

The latest fuel price hikes are the focus in of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Economy
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s fuel hike horror

The blistering pace of petrol price hikes has pushed SA's fuel inflation to a staggering 34% over the past year
Opinion
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: Record petrol price risks fuelling dissent

As the petrol price approaches a record R20 to the litre, it’s clear we need an overhaul of fuel taxes, which suck up R6.11 for every litre you buy
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A good week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
HOT PROPERTY: Historic Hermanus ‘Jan Rabie ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
‘Rush hour’ coming for new generation of electric ...
News & Fox / Digital
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: How Mabel Akinlabi went from ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.