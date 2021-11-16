By the numbers | The price of fuel in 2021

The arrival of aggressive share activist Dan Loeb at Johann Rupert’s Richemont may produce market fireworks
The story of SA’s finance ministers these past 12 years is the story of tinkerers – all of them tinkered and achieved nothing. Godongwana must walk his own road
R19.54 is what the price of inland fuel rocketed to in November 2021. It has increased consistently during the year, after remaining fairly flat in 2020
Having just lost an outright majority nationally for the first time, it is entirely possible that the ANC could lose the country in 2024. But having got to this point, there are a number of possible ...
SA claims its fourth Booker prize, thanks to its ‘rich material’ of contradictions
