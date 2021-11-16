JUSTICE MALALA: Why Godongwana needs to ditch Mboweni’s legacy as quickly as he can
The story of SA’s finance ministers these past 12 years is the story of tinkerers – all of them tinkered and achieved nothing. Godongwana must walk his own road
16 November 2021 - 08:00
It was inevitable that finance minister Enoch Godongwana would find himself having to constantly reassure domestic and foreign investors that he was not about to veer too far off the fiscal path charted by his ebullient predecessor, Tito Mboweni.
Godongwana does not always fit the mould of a man of the markets. ..
