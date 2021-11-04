Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: SA’s fuel hike horror

04 November 2021 - 05:00
From Wednesday the retail price of a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will be R18.34 inland and R17.62 at the coast. Picture: SUPPLIED
From Wednesday the retail price of a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will be R18.34 inland and R17.62 at the coast. Picture: SUPPLIED

The blistering pace of petrol price hikes has pushed SA’s fuel inflation to a staggering 34% over the past year. Throw in a 14% jump in the cost of electricity, and the cost of energy is far outpacing income growth, economist Kevin Lings pointed out this week.

Of course, we cannot see these individual price hikes in isolation. What we pay for power and fuel is a consequence of failure across multiple levels: an inability to fix Eskom and bring cheaper power online; relentless tax rises to pay for bankrupt state-owned entities like the Road Accident Fund; and incoherent policy writ large in a cratering currency.

All of which means SA is unable to withstand external shocks, like the resurgent oil price. This toxic brew is devastating for households, which will now pay much more for transport, power and food. But it is also a huge blow to business.

These energy price hikes will ensure that some investments will be canned. Running a business in SA means having almost everything stacked against you. That’s a recipe for contraction, not growth. It’s high time the government realised this — and seriously examined how to slash the extra taxes built into the fuel price.

Global energy crunch to squeeze consumers

The global energy crunch has hit home and businesses and consumers face steep fuel price hikes that could put more pressure on the already weak local ...
Business
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: Record petrol price risks fuelling dissent

As the petrol price approaches a record R20 to the litre, it’s clear we need an overhaul of fuel taxes, which suck up R6.11 for every litre you buy
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa chose the ANC over SA, ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
ROB ROSE: ANC support tipped to fall below 50% ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: The truth behind wage settlements
Opinion / Letters
4.
No longer a race between the big three: how SA’s ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The problem with voters checking ...
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.