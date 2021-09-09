Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: Do the ANC’s small disasters signal the large collapse? The party has finally fallen victim to its own ineptitude and is likely to suffer in the upcoming polls B L Premium

Schadenfreude — taking pleasure in the misery of another — is not regarded as a civic or social virtue. Still, it was difficult for SA’s long-suffering citizens — long reconciled to the ineptitude and crassness of the governing ANC — to suppress some delight knowing many of the sins our political overlords have visited on us have now been visited upon them.

As Carol Paton pithily expressed on these pages recently, “It is entirely fitting that the ANC’s ability to hold on to power is now under threat due to the same inadequacies that it has inflicted on the government and the country.” (“Consequences of ANC ineptitude hurt in the right place at last (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2021-09-06-carol-paton-consequences-of-anc-ineptitude-hurt-in-the-right-place-at-last/)”, September 6)...