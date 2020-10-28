Lockdown day 215: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 215 of the national lockdown
28 October 2020 - 06:00
A skeleton sits on a table inside a restaurant, to keep social distancing measures ahead of the Mexico traditional celebration of Day of the Dead, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Skeletons sit on a table inside a restaurant, to keep social distancing measures ahead of the Mexico traditional celebration of Day of the Dead, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A skeleton sits at a table with costumers inside a restaurant, to keep social distancing measures ahead of the Mexico traditional celebration of Day of the Dead, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A skeleton is seen outside a restaurant, ahead of the Mexico traditional celebration of Day of the Dead, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
