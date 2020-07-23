Money & Investing What next for Mouton jnr’s PSG? PSG 3.0 is in the works, but don’t bet on any great fireworks. As for subsidiary Zeder, silence is not golden BL PREMIUM

PSG’s AGM last Friday was a less contentious affair than the frustratingly abridged meeting of its subsidiary Zeder Investments.

But events at the Zeder meeting could cast a pall of suspicion over PSG’s effort to present its new sprightlier look to the market.