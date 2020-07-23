What next for Mouton jnr’s PSG?
PSG 3.0 is in the works, but don’t bet on any great fireworks. As for subsidiary Zeder, silence is not golden
23 July 2020 - 05:00
PSG’s AGM last Friday was a less contentious affair than the frustratingly abridged meeting of its subsidiary Zeder Investments.
But events at the Zeder meeting could cast a pall of suspicion over PSG’s effort to present its new sprightlier look to the market.
