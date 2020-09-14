Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 disruptions weighed on Afrox

Afrox MD Schalk Venter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

14 September 2020 - 07:15 Business Day TV
Afrox MD Schalk Venter. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Afrox MD Schalk Venter. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Lower sales volumes and higher sourcing costs for Liquefied Petroleum Gas have weighed on Afrox’s profits, with interim earnings falling by 31%.

Business Day TV spoke to Afrox MD Schalk Venter.

Afrox pays dividend and eyes expansion amid healthy cash balance

Strong domestic demand for gas is helping the group recover from lower volumes due to Covid-19 disruptions
Companies
3 days ago

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

The sector was subject to a great boom soon after these funds were started in 1997-1998
Companies
1 month ago

Eastern Cape ‘wasted’ lockdown by failing to prepare for Covid-19 peak, expert says

Prof Shabir Madhi says it is a ‘tragedy’ that there is not enough oxygen in the Eastern Cape for patients
National
1 month ago

WATCH: How Afrox grew its dividend

Afrox CEO Schalk Venter talks to Business Day TV about the company’s recent growth
Companies
6 months ago

Afrox ups imports of LPG to reduce reliance on local refineries

With electricity costs rising, Africa's major supplier of industrial gases sees domestic demand for LPG as likely to increase
Companies
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Amplats launches into the hydrogen economy
Companies / Mining
3.
Pioneer Fishing acquires Glenryck SA to compete ...
Companies
4.
Afrox pays dividend and eyes expansion amid ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
MAS sells German DIY retail properties for R1.23bn
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.