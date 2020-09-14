News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 disruptions weighed on Afrox
Afrox MD Schalk Venter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
14 September 2020 - 07:15
Lower sales volumes and higher sourcing costs for Liquefied Petroleum Gas have weighed on Afrox’s profits, with interim earnings falling by 31%.
Business Day TV spoke to Afrox MD Schalk Venter.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.