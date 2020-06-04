Money & Investing New-look PSG: worth your cash? A PSG post-Capitec is a more balanced company. But is it exciting enough to tempt investors? BL PREMIUM

PSG’s proposal to unbundle most of its Capitec stake is probably only the first step in a big shift to close the gap between its share price and its underlying value, according to insiders.

Thanks to some inspired deal-making in the past, PSG has on occasion traded at a premium to its sum of the parts (SOTP).