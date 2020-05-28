News & Fox

Lockdown day 62: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 62 of the national lockdown

28 May 2020 - 06:00
People enjoy outdoor exercise during level 4 of lockdown. The torched Mini Cooper with love and support messages for Peter Wagenaar, a Sea Point Good Samaritan who feeds homeless is still outside his residence, almost a month after the incident. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
People run past the two face goddess Morphous by artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade in Cape Town​. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
People run past the two face goddess Morphous by artist Lionel Smit along the Mouille Point promenade in Cape Town​. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

