Lockdown day 56: Pictures of the day

During Long4Life’s investor presentation, Joffe dismissed gyms as ‘yesterday’s news’. His meaning? More people are likely to exercise at home in future
As a World Food Programme expert warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger, Covid-19 is shining a light on the inefficiencies of our food supply systems – and our governments’ failings
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 19,137, and 369 deaths in total
The rate at which companies are filing for bankruptcy in SA is rising rapidly. Businesses are battling to stay afloat and matters are being made worse by the fact that the government is not providing ...
Anglo American is moving its HQ from the Joburg CBD to Rosebank. Heritage architect Brian McKechnie looks at the significance of this move and the building it’s leaving behind
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.