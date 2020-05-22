News & Fox

Lockdown day 56: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 56 of the level 4 national lockdown

22 May 2020 - 06:00
A waste-picker, a resident in the Booysens informal settlement, approaches a burning barricade laid at the entrance of the community during a protest in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A police officer removes a burning barricade outside the Booysens informal settlement, during a protest in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Police officers remove a burning barricade outside the Booysens informal settlement, during a protest in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A cyclist rides past police officers clearing a barricade outside the Booysens informal settlement, during a protest in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A cyclist carries his bicycle across a barricade as police officers remove debris outside the Booysens informal settlement, during a protest in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A cyclist rides past police officers clearing a barricade outside the Booysens informal settlement, during a protest in Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
