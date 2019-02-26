CDH wins prestigious M&A Deal Flow award 10 years in a row

Having advised on 69 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in 2018, business law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) accounted for 24% of market share last year.

This impressive flow of deals, totalling R55bn in value, led to CDH being recognised for the 10th consecutive year as the law firm that has advised on the most M&A deals in SA, at the annual DealMakers Awards held on February 19 2019.

CDH also clinched the coveted M&A Deal Value Award, the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) Award for Deal Value (the firm came second for M&A deal flow in this category) and the Catalyst Private Equity Deal of the Year – in which partner Dave Pinnock advised Vumatel and its shareholders on the multibillion-rand disposal of the equity in Vumatel to CIVH through two consecutive transactions.

Visit the website for more information about the awards.