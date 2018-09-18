Vodacom’s R16.4bn BEE deal – largest in ICT sector – drives transformation

Christopher Baird, director in the corporate and commercial practice at CDH and lead legal adviser, says he is proud to have played a role in the deal. “From its first BEE deal when YeboYethu was initially formed in 2008 through to this one, CDH has been beside Vodacom and YeboYethu throughout the journey.”

The significance of the deal for transformation is highlighted by Verushca Pillay, a director in CDH’s corporate and commercial practice, who explains how the deal has played a vital role in progressing transformation.

“In addition to delivering the best returns to shareholders of any listed BEE deal, the deal will see significant value being delivered to more than 85,000 black shareholders and 8,500 Vodacom staff. By ultimately transferring economic ownership into the hands of black South Africans, deals of this nature are vehicles for the practical fulfilment of transformation,” says Pillay.