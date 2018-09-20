Naspers: multiple choices ahead

The market hardly gave Naspers a round of applause for proposals to unbundle and separately list its video entertainment group MultiChoice on the JSE. The tech conglomerate’s share price, at midday on Tuesday, was largely unmoved.

One suspects that a rousing ovation would be reserved only for when Naspers unbundles its 31% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent — an event unlikely to transpire any time soon, or ever.

Technically, the move should be welcomed as shareholders now have a chance to unlock value from part of Naspers’s so-called rump — outside of the Tencent investment — that has been slapped with a negative valuation by the market. But judging from the initial reaction, the market appears to be in two minds. Some punters hold that Naspers is handing over an ex-growth entertainment dinosaur to shareholders; others argue that investors should appreciate the group’s cash flow prowess and African expansion opportunities.

The MultiChoice listing — set for early next year — will be a sizeable one, with Naspers executives already ranking the offshoot as a top 40 listed company on the JSE.

But Naspers has become practically a proxy for its significant stake in Tencent — so the market overlooks the group’s sprawling other interests, which span e-commerce, online classifieds, food delivery and media.

Estimates put the market capitalisation range for MultiChoice between R90bn and R120bn, with group CEO Imtiaz Patel reporting annual revenues of R47bn and a trading profit of R6.1bn. Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk, perhaps significantly, would not be drawn on a valuation range at a media briefing on Tuesday.

While the suggested range would be noteworthy by JSE standards, this inferred valuation of MultiChoice pales in comparison to Naspers’s R1.4-trillion market cap.

With the MultiChoice story being strongly punted, Van Dijk was asked why Naspers was shedding the business. He said Naspers had grown into an online consumer technology business, and retaining a stake in MultiChoice did not feed into that strategy.

Still, he argued, MultiChoice was "unappreciated" by the market within the overall value of Naspers. "We want to show the market how attractive MultiChoice is. It’s a top 10 global pay-TV company, and the opportunity for growth is there. It’s a very positive story."