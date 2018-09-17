Companies

Naspers to unbundle MultiChoice

Naspers will list its new unit, MultiChoice Group, in 2019, which will include its video entertainment businesses

17 September 2018 Nick Hedley
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Naspers said on Monday that it planned to unbundle its video entertainment business, MultiChoice, via a separate listing on the JSE.

The separately listed entity, MultiChoice Group, would include the video entertainment businesses in both SA and the rest of Africa.

Naspers’s management team has said for some time the group wanted to generate all its revenue from the internet, meaning its pay-TV unit no longer fit the profile.

With online streaming platforms such as Netflix wading deeper into the South African market, MultiChoice has been under pressure. In the year ended March, the pay-TV operator lost 41,000 premium subscribers across all its African markets.

Even though the total subscriber base grew — MultiChoice added 563,000 users in SA in the year to March — this growth came from far less profitable lower-cost packages.

However, the company remains highly cash generative. Over the same period, MultiChoice generated revenue of R47.1bn and trading profit of R6.1bn.

"This marks a significant step for the Naspers Group as it continues its evolution into a global consumer internet company," Naspers said on Monday.

The separate listing would "unlock value" for Naspers shareholders. It would also create "an empowered, top-40 JSE-listed African entertainment company".

Naspers said it planned to allocate — for no cost — an additional 5% stake in the local pay-TV business to MultiChoice’s black economic empowerment investors.

MultiChoice Group was expected to list on the JSE in the first half of 2019.

Naspers's share decline on Monday morning was reversed following the announcement. At 4.13pm, the stock was up 0.9% at R3,212.55. Naspers's main asset, Tencent, had closed 3.3% lower earlier in Hong Kong.

Hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

