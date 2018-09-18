Companies

Naspers’s OLX revs its engine with Webuycars deal

The online classifieds business says it will invest R1.4bn in the local vehicle-purchasing service

18 September 2018 - 09:25 Ana Monteiro and Nick Hedley
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Naspers’s online classifieds business, OLX Group, said it will invest R1.4bn in Webuycars, a local vehicle-purchasing service.

Combining Webuycars’ instant-buying model and OLX’s online classifieds technology will "provide dealerships with improved access to stock, and private buyers and sellers with an enhanced user experience", OLX said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

In May, OLX — through its early-stage investment arm OLX Ventures — invested $89m in online car marketplace Frontier Car Group.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk told Business Day on Monday, after announcing the unbundling of MultiChoice, that the group would continue to invest in its South African businesses, which include Takealot, Mr D Food, PayU and AutoTrader.

“In the last year, we invested R3.3bn in the e-commerce businesses in SA alone. We expect to continue to invest and we’re looking at interesting prospects.”

Africa’s most valuable public company, which owns a 31% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent, said it planned to offload its pay-TV business MultiChoice by listing it on the JSE. Naspers will hand its stake in the DStv operator to its shareholders.

After gaining 0.7% on Monday, Naspers shares opened 0.5% up in early Tuesday trading.

Bloomberg, BusinessLIVE

Naspers to unbundle and list MultiChoice

Africa’s most valuable company will hand its interest in the DStv operator to its shareholders
Companies
17 hours ago

JSE pares losses as Naspers rebounds and miners firm

Emerging-market currencies and the euro gained after Donald Trump appeared to back down on an immediate implementation of higher tariffs against China
Markets
16 hours ago

Naspers earmarks $500m for mobile classifieds app letgo

The second-hand e-commerce platform, which is yet to reach profitability, says Naspers plans to invest $500m
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers to unbundle and list MultiChoice
Companies
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater's bid for Lonmin clears an ...
Companies / Mining
3.
BLSA suspends Bain over its involvement in ‘yet ...
Companies
4.
Cell C workers riled by bosses’ bonuses
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
AngloGold sets example by signing wage agreement
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.