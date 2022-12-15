Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
The problem for South Africans, however, is that the state does not have the capacity, or interest, to manage Eskom, so the blackouts will continue
Asia has a taste for South African oranges, leading to award
As South Africans of modest means feel the pinch of the rising cost of living, foreign and local buyers have returned to the country’s high-end property market with a bang
We pick five notable new reads to entertain, edify and surprise you during your break from the office
If there’s one thing estate agents in Cape Town’s big-ticket suburbs must be cheering about, it’s the return of cash-flush foreign buyers.
Karryn Cartoulis, an independent sales associate under the Re/Max Living umbrella, can certainly attest to this. She recently sold “Obsidian”, an ultra-lavish holiday pad in Clifton, to a European family for close to R160m. The five-level mansion is set against the slopes of Lion’s Head on Kloof Road, one of the Atlantic seaboard’s most expensive streets (see box)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
sa’s top suburbs
The return of the trophy home
As South Africans of modest means feel the pinch of the rising cost of living, foreign and local buyers have returned to the country’s high-end property market with a bang. There have been some eye-watering sales of luxury seaside homes in the past year. In part, it’s a hedge against the uncertainty brought on by the war in Ukraine. But it also attests to South Africa’s compelling value proposition
If there’s one thing estate agents in Cape Town’s big-ticket suburbs must be cheering about, it’s the return of cash-flush foreign buyers.
Karryn Cartoulis, an independent sales associate under the Re/Max Living umbrella, can certainly attest to this. She recently sold “Obsidian”, an ultra-lavish holiday pad in Clifton, to a European family for close to R160m. The five-level mansion is set against the slopes of Lion’s Head on Kloof Road, one of the Atlantic seaboard’s most expensive streets (see box)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.