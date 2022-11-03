×

News & Fox

Why SA house prices won’t crash

Pandemic-induced rally in global housing markets is running out of steam but SA boom unlikely to turn to bust

03 November 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Higher borrowing costs, surging fuel and food prices and no sign of the Russia-Ukraine war abating are eroding homebuyer exuberance across the world.   

UBS Global Wealth Management warned last month that “significant” corrections in house prices can be expected in a number of capitals as the post-pandemic boom unwinds. ..

