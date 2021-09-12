Companies / Transport & Tourism City Lodge pins hopes on successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout to revive occupancies Industry is recovering but predictions of a fourth wave of infections in SA over the festive period has clouded the outlook B L Premium

City Lodge, which along with its peers has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as the virus stifled business and leisure travel, is pinning its hopes on a successful vaccination programme that will revive its low occupancies.

The hospitality industry has steadily been recovering off the low base of 2020, though predictions of a fourth wave of infections in SA over the festive period has clouded the outlook...