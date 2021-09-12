City Lodge pins hopes on successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout to revive occupancies
Industry is recovering but predictions of a fourth wave of infections in SA over the festive period has clouded the outlook
12 September 2021 - 16:41
City Lodge, which along with its peers has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as the virus stifled business and leisure travel, is pinning its hopes on a successful vaccination programme that will revive its low occupancies.
The hospitality industry has steadily been recovering off the low base of 2020, though predictions of a fourth wave of infections in SA over the festive period has clouded the outlook...
