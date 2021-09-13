BLSA goes big in UK to get SA off red list and restart tourism
Satsa is desperate for the restrictions to be eased as SA enters its summer months
13 September 2021 - 17:02
UPDATED 13 September 2021 - 23:32
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has enlisted some of the world’s best-known companies to campaign for the removal of UK travel restrictions that threaten to bring a second summer of misery to SA tourism.
Industry body Satsa, which has been lobbying the UK government, argued on Monday that the rate of infections in SA is lower than the UK’s and so there is no justification for the ban...
