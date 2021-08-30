Companies / Transport & Tourism Qatar Airways eyes more commercial partnerships in SA Doha-based airline is pushing to strengthen its presence in Africa and overcome pandemic-related uncertainty B L Premium

Qatar Airways, one of the world’s largest carriers, says it is looking to enter into commercial agreements and build alliances with more airlines in SA and in the region.

The Doha-based airline is pushing to strengthen its presence in SA and across the continent despite the pandemic-related uncertainty that still surrounds the aviation industry’s recovery...