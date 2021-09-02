COVID-19
UK’s travel red list has cost SA R2.4bn
The placing of SA on the UK’s red list of countries has cost it more than R2.4bn since May, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.
The UK is one of the main sources of tourists for SA, but has expressed concern about the high prevalence of the Covid-19 infection rate in SA and the slow vaccination rate to help arrest it...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.