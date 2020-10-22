National DA ready for its first online national congress About 2,000 DA delegates will meet virtually to conduct their first virtual national congress, to elect a leader for 2021’s local government election BL PREMIUM

The DA will take on a mammoth task next weekend as roughly 2,000 delegates meet to conduct its first virtual national congress, to elect a leader to take it to the 2021 local government elections.

The congress is critical as it has to elect the DA's new leaders for the next three years, who will have to ensure that voters buy into the party in 2021, after it took a beating at the polls in 2019 in the general elections.