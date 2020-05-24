Business Facebook to open up remote hiring BL PREMIUM

Facebook plans to hire more remote workers in areas where the company doesn't have an office, and let some current employees work from home permanently if they want to.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company plans to "aggressively open up remote hiring" starting immediately with the US, particularly for engineering talent. Based on internal employee surveys, he believes remote workers could make up as much as 50% of Facebook's workforce in the next five to 10 years.