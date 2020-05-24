Microsoft bets on Teams videoconferencing to catch up to competitors
Teams has been in the news during Covid-19 lockdown as a leading remote working tool for firms and universities globally, but it has fallen behind Zoom
24 May 2020 - 00:00
The Microsoft collaboration platform, Teams, is driving unprecedented use of the organisation’s other software, CEO Satya Nadella revealed this week. However, it is also helping to divert attention from the widening gap opened by its major rival in cloud computing, Amazon Web Services.
Teams has been in the news during the Covid-19 lockdown as one of the leading remote working tools for enterprises and universities globally, but has fallen behind Zoom as the world’s preferred video-conferencing application.”
