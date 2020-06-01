Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Mid-crisis is the best time to makes those changes The pandemic offers businesses and all of us the opportunity to break old habits BL PREMIUM

A Nairobi-based landscaping company in our African Management Institute (AMI) community ground to a halt when the pandemic struck. But then it found it could move into retail by selling plants, so it mapped scenarios, assessed the risks, analysed the cash flow and came up with a plan.

Now it has new clients and not only is cash flowing again, but it has a new line to the business that can continue after the pandemic is under control.