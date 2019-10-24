Features / Cover Story THULI MADONSELA: In search of a shift moment At times in SA’s recent history, significant acts by individuals changed the country's fortunes. Now, at a new crossroads, we must work together as a nation to produce another such moment BL PREMIUM

If you’re wondering what SA needs today to rekindle hope, you should look to a moment that took place in the high-octane period before SA’s first democratic election. At the time, violence was ripping through KwaZulu-Natal, and the volatile Vaal Triangle appeared to be perpetually on the brink of a civil war.

Then it all got much worse.