Money & Investing SIM TSHABALALA: How the robot revolution has changed banking Huge personal computers and old-style bankers have given way to breathtaking changes, technological and human alike

When the FM was first published, agriculture and mining contributed around a third of SA’s GDP, manufacturing and construction about 15%, and services — including financial services — about 50%.

At the time, automated teller machines (ATM) weren’t even a twinkle in the banking world’s eye. In fact, it wasn’t until 1967 that the ATM as we know it was opened at a Barclays branch in Enfield, north of London.