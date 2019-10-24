ADRIAN GORE: The mindset of empire builders
You can point to the policy obstacles to entrepreneurship all you like, but it’s about stoking the right kind of mindset of empire builders
24 October 2019 - 05:00
There is much debate about why SA’s level of entrepreneurial activity is so low. Often policy issues are flagged: the red tape involved in starting businesses; rigid labour laws; and insufficient access to funding.
Obviously, these are important. But entrepreneurship is as much a behavioural activity as an economic one. You need to understand the animal spirits involved. So, as a starting point, let me raise a few myths around SA entrepreneurship today.
