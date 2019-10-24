News & Fox Where it began: the young upstart who launched the Financial Mail Former whizz-kid who was instrumental in the launch of the FM in 1959 reflects on the birth of the magazine and its early years BL PREMIUM

The young upstart who launched the FM in 1959 will take considerable pride in celebrating the magazine’s 60th anniversary.

Henri Kuiper, now 95 years old and retired to the seaside resort town of Hermanus, recalls the events that led up to the launching of SA’s most authoritative and enduring business publication. The proposal for the FM was first mooted by legendary Rand Daily Mail editor Laurence Gandar, who was then a PR officer for Anglo American.