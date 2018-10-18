state of the housing market
Why first time buyers can’t afford house prices
Residential property sales are reportedly down 20%-30%, with upper-end and first-time buyers retreating to the sidelines. The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out of the market by affordability constraints
18 October 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.