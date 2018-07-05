Are traditional workplaces becoming obsolete?

Is the end nigh for the traditional corporate model in which office-based workers follow a 9-5 schedule in a fixed location? If so, what effect will this have on productivity? And how will the workspace revolution, as many refer to it, affect demand for commercial real estate?

These were some of the questions raised at the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) annual convention held recently in Durban. A key theme that emerged was that if companies want to retain the best talent, the office should no longer be viewed merely as a place to work.

"It’s now all about creating high-performance, collaborative workspaces to keep employees happy and productive," says Rudolf Pienaar, chief development and investment officer of JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties, one of SA’s largest commercial landlords.

In a panel discussion on productivity in the modern office environment, Pienaar said there had been a huge increase globally in demand for "green, smart and well" buildings – not only to meet the rapidly evolving needs of a tech-savvy and connected workforce but also to boost productivity and worker satisfaction.

He said collaborative workplaces also increasingly encompass lifestyle and leisure amenities. Google’s HQ in Mountain View, California, widely regarded as the poster child for innovative workplaces, offers employees nap pods, playrooms and free, on-demand food and beverages.

Health and life insurer Discovery’s new head office in Sandton is another case in point. The 112,000m² state-of-the-art, five-star green-rated building, co-developed by Growthpoint and Zenprop, offers employees a range of on-site lifestyle facilities and 20 retail outlets and restaurants. These include a Woolworths, a Starbucks and a Clicks, a gym, a rooftop running track and yoga decks, as well as chill zones and breakout areas.

However, while some corporates are splashing out big money on creating interactive work, eat and play spaces to keep employees engaged, the general office trend globally is one of downsizing. Zinon Marinakos, MD of DSA Architects International in SA, says more efficient use of office space to save costs is now top of mind, with most corporates requiring far fewer square metres per employee than a decade ago.