Who’s snapping up SA’s bargain wine farms?

Land expropriation jitters and drought would seem to have done little to dampen offshore investor appetite for trophy vineyards in SA. At least three local wine farms have been sold to international buyers so far this year at prices of more than R80m each.

Though Cape wine-farm buyers are notoriously tight-lipped about what they pay for big-ticket estates, the FM believes San Francisco-based investment firm Eileses Capital forked out about R100m earlier this year to buy Warwick Wine Estate near Stellenbosch. And while selling prices for other sales are being kept under wraps, the FM understands French and German buyers have been active at the top end of the winelands regions of Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Paarl in recent months.

George Cilliers, co-principal for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in the Cape winelands, says there is no doubt that sales volumes and prices of undeveloped agricultural land have dipped due to the drought and noise around the government’s proposed amendment of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. "In some areas of the winelands, prices of bare agricultural land are down 20%-30%," he says.

However, demand for revenue-producing wine farms remains surprisingly strong. Cilliers ascribes this to improved prospects for SA wine exports and a weaker rand.

"SA wine exports are up, so owning a branded local winery has become a more profitable investment — especially if you are paying in foreign currency," he says.

Pam Golding Properties also reports "business as usual" in the sector, with no noticeable drop in demand for established wine farms. The group has sold wine farms to the value of R3bn in the past five years, with notable recent sales including Stellenbosch wine estates Uitkyk and Cordoba.