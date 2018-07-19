Why property buyers are hesitating to buy homes

House prices and sales have come under renewed pressure in recent months, following what now appears to have been a brief "Ramaphoria"-induced spike in housing activity earlier this year.

The latest data from various industry players shows that the housing market has resumed its overall decline, in terms of both price growth and transaction volumes.

Sales numbers appear to be down to levels last seen in 2010, when the housing market hit rock bottom following the recession of 2009.

The average number of properties (full and sectional title) that changed hands in the first half of 2018 (January-June) came to about 24,372 a month, according to latest figures from data analytics group Lightstone. That’s down 10% from the average 27,072 a month recorded in the deeds office last year. It’s the lowest level since 2010, when housing sales in SA slumped to about 24,645 a month (about 40% down from the levels typically recorded during the halcyon days of 2005-2007).

House price growth, which usually moves in the same direction as sales volumes, has, unsurprisingly, also been on a downward trend. Lightstone’s latest housing index, which was released last week, shows that the increase in house prices has continued its steady decline since 2014/2015, reaching a six-year low of 4% in the second quarter.

The upper end of the market has been hardest hit, with price growth in homes selling for more than R1.5m having slowed to only about 1%. That’s a marked reduction from the end of 2014, when higher-priced properties were still typically recording price growth exceeding 8%.