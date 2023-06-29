JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long …
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
The rand has reversed the severe losses it sustained after US ambassador Reuben Brigety’s recent accusation that South Africa sold arms to Russia last year. This is despite lingering geopolitical tensions between the two countries and most people’s view that the Federal Reserve is not done hiking rates in the US.
In the wake of the furore surrounding Brigety’s announcement and the related matter of the Russian ship Lady R, the rand-dollar exchange rate hit a record R19.92/$ level in May. In a dramatic move, it had recovered to R18.18/$ by late last week. (However, it had weakened back to R18.48/$ at the time of writing.)..
Rate hikes: don’t pop the bubbly just yet
The rand’s rapid rebound, combined with a sharp decline in local inflation, could be enough to prevent the Reserve Bank from raising rates again. But with major central banks remaining hawkish and the currency still vulnerable, it’s not yet a done deal
