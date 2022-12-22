Features

special report

How the Ankole triumphed at Nasrec

Ramaphosa’s presidency is likely to be defined by what he does in the next few weeks. After so many disappointments, this is the one chance he dare not squander

22 December 2022 - 05:00 Richard Calland

Cyril Ramaphosa has created an unexpected opportunity for himself and the country. If, but only if, he is able to recognise it for what it is, and is willing and able to seize the moment.

It has been an extraordinary rollercoaster ride, even by the standards of his long and winding career. Three weeks ago, on December 1, he was on the cusp of resigning in the wake of the findings of the independent panel appointed to conduct a preliminary investigation as the first step in an impeachment process...

