STUART THEOBALD: Global money-laundering watchdog puts SA on notice Damage wrought to the criminal justice system is ricocheting back into the financial system

Through the crisis of state capture, it was the financial system that stood firm. While our criminal justice system was bent to the will of the corrupt, it was the closing of bank accounts on concerns that they were being used to launder criminal proceeds that put an end to the Gupta money machine.

There were desperate attempts to overcome the resistance put up by the financial system. Bank branches were invaded in efforts to intimidate the banks, dressed up as protests. The campaign to nationalise the Reserve Bank was used as a Trojan horse to weaken the apex bank’s supervision of the financial system (including rejecting the Guptas’ efforts to buy a bank and freezing their efforts to externalise loot). Ultimately, it was to no avail...