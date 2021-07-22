Features Business schools: courses to meet the need Increased skills capacity helps everyone, says the SA Business Schools Association BL PREMIUM

The SA Business Schools Association (Sabsa) is shedding its "talking heads" image in favour of one of greater value to members. In recent weeks it has run courses for lecturers on case studies, academic articles and becoming supervisors for MBA and doctoral students.

In August it will co-host its first global conference, on governance. It will be held in partnership with the international accreditation agency the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business...