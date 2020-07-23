Features / Cover Story Business schools: Old habits die hard Remote teaching may have its advantages but not everyone wants to stick with it, says Chris van der Hoven, CEO of USB-ED, the executive education division of the University of Stellenbosch Business School BL PREMIUM

How has Covid-19 affected demand for executive education?

At first there was a substantial drop-off while clients adjusted and tried to understand the economic implications of Covid-19. Once we demonstrated we had proven remote-delivery concepts in place, the uptake improved.