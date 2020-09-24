Features / Cover Story How MBA programmes are remaining relevant Record numbers are applying to study MBAs in SA. That doesn’t mean there’s room for complacency BL PREMIUM

In a few weeks, cleaners at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB) should be applying a final coat of polish to the international "MBA Olympics" trophy, ready for its return to the Canadian city of Montreal.

Should be, but won’t. Thanks to Covid-19, GSB is about to become the first business school in more than a quarter of a century to be reigning champion for two years in a row.