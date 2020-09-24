How MBA programmes are remaining relevant
Record numbers are applying to study MBAs in SA. That doesn’t mean there’s room for complacency
24 September 2020 - 05:00
In a few weeks, cleaners at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB) should be applying a final coat of polish to the international "MBA Olympics" trophy, ready for its return to the Canadian city of Montreal.
Should be, but won’t. Thanks to Covid-19, GSB is about to become the first business school in more than a quarter of a century to be reigning champion for two years in a row.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now